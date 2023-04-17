Apple may discontinue iPhone 14 Pro Max following iPhone 15 launch; See full list

Apple is expected to announce the latest iPhone 15 series later this year during its fall event. As per traditions, the tech giant will discontinue some of its old iPhone models with the launch of the latest series. So, the company may drop some of the old models.

Previously, there was no information on the list of phones that are to be dropped this year. Now, a report by Tom’s Guide has presented a set of iPhone models that are likely to be discontinued later this year.

The list includes some of the recently launched models, which is quite surprising. As per the report, Apple will discontinue iPhone 12 along with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini after the launch of iPhone 15 series.

As the iPhone 12 has completed three years after its launch, the company will drop the device. This seems possible as Apple rarely keeps any iPhone for more than three years. Apple iPhone 13 will take the place of the iPhone 12 after it gets discontinued.

As for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the company might drop these models as it usually discontinues its Pro models after one year of sales. The duo may be discontinued after the launch of iPhone 15 series.

However, the iPhone 14 will not be included in the list. but, it might get a price cut – a practice likely to be followed this year too. The report suggests that Apple may discontinue the iPhone 13 mini. Apple dropped the iPhone 12 mini after two years of sales.

While the fate of iPhone 14 Plus is difficult to predict. Giving it a price cut of $100 will place it against the iPhone 15 in terms of pricing. But that is unlikely to happen. Also, it is the company’s first Plus model, so it may be too soon to drop.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series – the base iPhone 15 variant, iPhone 15 Plus and two Pro models – iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The former two could be powered by A16 Bionic chipset, while the latter two will run the latest A 17 processor. All four devices will run on iOS 17 likely to be announced at the WWDC event.

