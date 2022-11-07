Apple may change ‘Hey Siri’ command for voice assistant to just Siri

Apple is reportedly planning to drop the phrase ‘Hey’ from its Voice assistant Siri’s activation phrase from ‘Hey Siri’. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, users will need to say just ‘Siri’ instead of ‘Hey Siri’ followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. This has been in the works for the past several months and could be in effect next year or in 2024.

Though it may seem like a small change to many users. This is a massive change for the Apple engineer as they will need a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work in order to make this functionality work effectively. If Apple changes the command then the smart assistant will need to grasp the single wake word in numerous accents and dialects.

The current, two-word trigger phrase, ‘Hey Siri’, sometimes accidentally activates Apple’s voice assistant on the HomePods.

Previously, Microsoft changed its voice command that wakes up its smart assistance from ‘Hey Cortana’ to only ‘Cortana’.

If Apple changes the voice command to just ‘Siri’ then it will be in line with Amazon’s Alexa, which already allows users to activate the smart assistant with ‘Alexa’ rather than ‘Hey Alexa’.

Meanwhile, Google assistance users need two-word phrases like ‘Hey Google’ or ‘Ok Google’ to activate it. However, users don’t need to repeat the wake word when saying back-to-back requests.

Apart from this, Apple is also working to integrate the Siri to third-party apps and services and increase its ability to comprehend and process user requests, said Gurman.

Apple recently added a new voice recorded by an LGBTQ+ community member to the voice assistant and introduced a new Siri activation sound.