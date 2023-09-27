Apple macOS Sonoma to release today: All details about Supported Macs, features

Apple is going to roll out the macOS Sonoma to all supported devices today. The eligible device will be getting a range of improvements and new features with the new software update. The update will enhance the Mac experience for users. The highlight of the new macOS Sonoma will be the new desktop widgets. The macOS Sonoma is expected to be available for download later today at 10:30 PM IST.

Let’s take a look at the list of supported devices and the new features of macOS Sonoma.

macOS Sonoma will be available for these Apple devices

• iMac: 2019 and later

• iMac Pro: 2017

• MacPro: 2019 and later

• Mac Studio: 2022 and later

• MacMini: 2018 and later

• MacBook Air: 2018 and later

• MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

Apple macOS Sonoma features

Desktop Widgets on Mac

With the new macOS Sonoma, Apple now allows Mac users to add a new widget gallery on the desktop. The users can choose from and place widgets on their desktops as desired. Additionally, these widgets offer control over device functions, such as playing music and adjusting lighting settings.

macOS Game Mode

The Apple macOS Sonoma will be coming with a brand-new mode called ‘Game Mode’ to provide enhanced gaming experience. It will help to optimizes CPU and GPU resources to provide a smoother gaming experience. Moreover, this mode is also expected to reduce latency with wireless accessories, such as AirPods and controllers.

Improved Autocorrect

Apple has improved the Autocorrect in macOS Sonoma over the outgoing macOS Venture. With the improved, autocorrect, the words that have been corrected will be temporarily underlined, allowing users to easily identify changes. If wanted, you can also go back to the previous word with just a tap.

Better PDF and Notes Integration

With the new macOS Sonoma, you can can now view a ‘full-width PDF’ directly within the Notes app and navigate between its pages. Moreover, it will also be possible to add more than one PDF document to the same note for better document organization.

Improved Video conferencing

Apple has introduced some exciting features to enhance your virtual meetings. The Presenter Overlay video effect is a standout, putting your avatar front and center during screen sharing. It adds a personal touch to your presentations.

Safari gets improved privacy

Apple has also upgraded the privacy in Safari web browser. When you step away from your computer, Private Browsing mode now locks behind Touch ID for added privacy.

Also Read: 7 Points To Keep In Mind While Buying Apple Products From Abroad