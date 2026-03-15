Apple MacBook Neo becomes most repairable laptop released by Apple in more than a decade

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The Apple MacBook Neo, which was recently launched for students, has been termed as the most repairable laptop released by Apple in more than a decade, according to the new analysis report by iFixit. The MacBook Neo laptop costs s 59,900 in India. It is available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver colour options.

According to iFixit, the MacBook Neo laptop scored 6 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale after they conducted a teardown of the device and evaluated how easy it is to repair and replace key parts.

iFixit said that the MacBook Neo is easier to repair than previous models thanks to the many changes that the company has made in the laptop. According to iFixit, Apple has used screws instead of glue or rivets to attach parts such as the battery and keyboard. This makes it easier for it to open and replace parts.

According to the report, parts such as the camera and fingerprint sensor can now be swapped out more easily than in earlier Apple laptops.

“Parts pairing problems with OEM parts, though, Apple seems to have solved. Good riddance!,” the analysis said.

The analysis also added that the laptop’s battery sits on a tray and comes out with screws. It said, “Eighteen of them, to be exact. That’s a lot (and probably for good reason–more on that later), but screws still beat adhesive every time. You remove them, lift the battery out, and move on.”

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Apple MacBook Neo features

The MacBook Neo has an aluminium unibody design and is equipped with the A18 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro, a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and 60 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The laptop runs macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence support.

It also has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with brightness up to 500 nits and a resolution of 2408 × 1506 pixels. Unlike the MacBook Air, it uses sRGB colour instead of P3 wide colour.

The MacBook Neo weighs 1.23kg thanks to the aluminium body.The laptop also features two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for one external display at up to 4K resolution. It features a mechanical Multi-Touch trackpad, a standard Magic Keyboard and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

For audio support, the laptop has a dual-speaker system and two microphones. Apple claims that the battery can last for up to 16 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of web browsing. The laptop ships with a 20W adapter.