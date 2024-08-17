Apple MacBook Air M3 is available under Rs 1 lakh in India, Check the deal here

The Apple MacBook Air M3 has been available in the Indian market for quite some time and it is one of the popular laptops that are available in the market. If you are planning to get the laptop now, you can get it along with some attractive deals. Using the available deals, the final price of the laptop will be under Rs 1, 00,000.

MacBook Air M3 price cut

You can get the MacBook Air M3 (13 inch, 256GB) with a discount on Vijay Sales as well as on Flipkart. Offers on both platforms can bring down the effective price to under Rs 1, 00,000. We have mentioned offers on both platforms. We have tried to exchange our old Asus Intel i5 12th gen laptop on both platforms.

On Flipkart, the current price is Rs 1, 04,900 (with 8% off). After exchanging our old laptop we got an effective price is Rs 83,350. The ICICI and SBI bank credit card holders can get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the deal.

Similarly, on Vijay Sales, the MacBook Air M3 gets an offer price of Rs 1,03,490. Buyers can get a Rs 10,000 instant discount if they use ICICI and SBI Bank credit card offers.

MacBook Air M3 Specs

Apple launched the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the MacBook Air powered by the new M3 chip in 2024. The new chip enhances the performance and capabilities of the MacBook Air. The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 model is equipped with an 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB unified memory, and 256GB SSD storage.

The MacBook also gets a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a 1080p webcam, and supports MagSafe 3 charging. The other features include two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and support for two external monitors. An option with 512GB SSD storage is also available.

The new M3 SoC has a new 16-core Neural Engine for improved on-device machine learning and an AV1 decode engine for higher-quality video streaming. Apple claims these enhancements make the M3 models 60 percent faster than the M1 laptops and 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The display remains a liquid retina panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits.