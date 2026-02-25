Apple M6 MacBook Pro to come with Dynamic Island, touch, more

Advertisement

Apple is expected to launch its first touchscreen-equipped MacBook later this year. The M6 MacBook Pro is tipped to arrive with an OLED touchscreen and Dynamic Island feature like the iPhone, as per Analyst reports.

Apple analyst Mark Gurman has tipped that the upcoming M6 MacBook Pro will feature OLED touchscreen along with an iPhone like Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island on Apple M6 MacBook Pro

The analyst has also claimed that the notch size on the current Mac will be cut down significantly. However, the company is planning to blend the small cutout seamlessly with the screen by adding a Dynamic Island UI.

As per Hurman, the dynamic user interface on the Mac will allow users to shift between being optimized for touch or point-and-click input. Based on the users touch, the interface will display the most appropriate set of controls as per requirement. If the user taps on an item in the menu bar at the top of the screen, the set of controls will enlarge to be more easily selectable with a finger.

Advertisement

Other details

The upcoming MacBook is also said to come with support for standard iOS and iPadOS features. The new Mac will support fast scrolling and allow users to zoom in and out of images and PDFs.

This shows that Apple is planning to make the Mac touch-first. This will reduce the use of primary input methods of keyboard and trackpad.

Gurman says this new M6 model is still coming later this year—likely in October or November. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that new MacBook Pros with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chip will likely be unveiled next week