Apple M4 Mac mini might launch in Q4 of 2024: Reports

According to the latest report by Bloomberg, we might get an all-new Mac mini with Apple’s M4 chipset this year (around October). There will be a major redesign of the mini and it is expected to have a smaller footprint akin to the Apple TV 4K.

When it comes to dimensions, the Apple TV 4K has a dimension of 3.1 x 9.3 cm while the current generation of the M2 Mac mini is 3.6 x 19.7 cm. In case you are wondering about the features of that M4 Mac mini, it will retain the aluminium shell that is also present in its predecessor. We can expect the M4 Mac mini in two variants- the Apple M4 chip and the Apple M4 Pro chip.

In terms of input-output, the upcoming Apple M4 Mac mini might offer 3x USB-C ports, 1x HDMI port, as well as power input. Bloomberg has also stated that Apple will update its MacBook Pro line-ups with the M4 chips this year. On the other hand, the Mac Pro, Mac Studio as well as MacBook Air are scheduled to get the new chipset in 2025.

Well, when it comes to smartphones, Apple is planning to launch two foldable Apple devices and we have been hearing about them through multiple leaks. It is quite confirmed that the company will offer a flip-style foldable iPhone as well as an iPad/MacBook hybrid with an 18.8-inch screen when it is unfolded.

According to the latest report, analyst Jeff Pu has suggested that the iPad/MacBook hybrid will be the first foldable device by Apple to be launched. The launch is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026. On the other hand, the iPhone might be launched at the end of 2026. It is assumed that the iPhone 18 series will be announced alongside one of the foldable iPhone.