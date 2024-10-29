Apple M4 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K retina display with nano-texture glass launched in India, Price starts at Rs 1.35 lakh

Apple has launched the Apple M4 iMac all-in-one desktop computer along with some attractive colours. The new desktop gets better performance, a nano-texture display option, a 12MP centre stage camera and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The starting price of the new iMac is Rs 1,34,900 (with 16GB of unified memory). The Apple M4 iMac is available for pre-order and the availability will be from November 8.

“iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work. With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Apple has claimed that the new M4 iMac is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster for purposes like photo editing and gaming, compared to iMac with M1. The chipset has an 8-core CPU + 8-core GPU option or a 10-core CPU + 10-core GPU option. The Neural Engine in the M4 iMac is the world’s best all-in-one for AI and is built for Apple Intelligence mentioned Apple. The display is a familiar 24-inch 4.5K Retina display offered earlier but now gets a nano-texture glass (as an option). Users have to configure it at the time of purchasing and it is not offered with the base model.

In terms of connectivity, we get support for up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports with Ethernet support on the top variant. On the other hand, the base variant gets 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports with no Ethernet. When it comes to webcam, there is a new 12MP 1080p webcam that offers an ultrawide field of view. There is availability of triple microphone and six-speaker combination as earlier.

The new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and optional Magic Trackpad get USB-C ports. Users can get the accessories in the same colour option as the iMac.

Price

M4 iMac 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU

It starts at INR 134900 and INR 124900 for education. There is 16GB of unified memory and can be configured up to 24GB. In terms of storage we get 256GB SSD configurable up to 1TB. Colour options are green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

M4 iMac 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU

It starts at INR 154900 and INR 144900 for education. There is 16GB of unified memory and can be configured up to 32GB. In terms of storage we get 256GB SSD configurable up to 2TB. Colour options are green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.