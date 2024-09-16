Apple likely to unveil new M4 MacBook, iMac as well as iPad very soon

It is likely that Apple will be introducing new M4-based MacBook and iMacs very soon. The Cupertino giant is also expected to launch base version of iPads. The announcement of the devices might take place during the fall release schedule, reported Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

MacBook Pro Updates

The Apple MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips and display sizes of 14 inch and 16 inch are likely to be introduced soon. The devices will not have any major changes, said Gurman. The updates like OLED display, thinner design might not be available until 2026.

Speaking about the line-up of the laptops, the MacBook Pro models are codenamed J604, J614 and J616. The MacBook Pro that is equipped with M4 chip is codenamed J604. On the other hand, the high end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are codenamed J614 and J616.

On the other hand, the iMac will receive an update with M4 chipset and will be codenamed J623. The update will probably include Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse as well as Magic Trackpad. There will be a transition from Lightning to USB-C.

Mac mini

It is expected that the Mac mini will be refreshed with M4 and M4 Pro chips. The Mac mini codenamed J773 will be relatively smaller in size and will be almost equal to Apple TV and without USB-A ports.

iPad Mini, entry-level iPad

The next generation of iPad Mini is expected to be unveiled and it will offer improvements like faster chipset, improved front and rear cameras and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The new iPad mini is expected to be mass produced in the second half of 2024. There is an entry level iPad on the cards too. We expect the company to throw some light on the matter soon.