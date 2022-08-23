MacBook Pro m2 16-inch
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple’s much anticipated M2-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are likely to be launched in the first half of 2023.

According to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year.

“New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22,” Kuo wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

“Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node,” Kuo added.

The M2 products currently include the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the revamped MacBook Air.

Earlier reports mentioned that M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will arrive by the fall.

The new Mac models will offer better internal specifications rather than receiving any significant transformations.

For Mac, Apple generated revenue of $7.4 billion despite supply constraints and negative effects in the June quarter.

Mac revenues were down by 10 per cent owing to supply chain constraints and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

