Apple launches service program for iPhone 14 Plus, Know details

Apple has launched a new service program specifically for iPhone 14 Plus units that does not show a rear camera preview. The service program is effective only for models sold between April 10th, 2023 and April 28th, 2024.

Reportedly, it affects “a very small percentage” of devices, which is good to hear. The issue is pretty apparent – the phone does not show a rear camera preview.

Just to reiterate, only iPhone 14 Plus units are reportedly affected, not the iPhone 14, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max. You can check if your phone is in the impacted range by going to this Apple page and entering your phone’s serial number.

This particular program covers iPhones for three years after the original date of purchase. Within said period, Apple will fix the issue free of charge as long as there is no other form of damage to your phone. If you already had the issue and repaired it, you can request a refund. However, we presume an Apple Authorized Service Provider had to have done the servicing.

If your phone meets the criteria, Apple will “verify” that it is eligible for service. From there, you have a number of options, including finding an Apple Authorized Service Provider, making an appointment at an Apple Store or contacting Apple Support to arrange a mail-in service.