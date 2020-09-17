Apple Launches New Smartwatch It Is Packed With Features And Highly Affordable

Bhubaneswar: In a mega event, the company launched Apple Watch Series 6. This watch of Apple can also measure blood oxygen level. The company has also launched its affordable watch series Apple Watch SE.

Tim Cook launched it in the virtual press conference in the headquarters of Apple Park by Apple. At the beginning of the event, Cook said that in this event, the company will focus on Apple Watch and iPad, which made it clear that the company will launch the iPhone 12 in its second event.

This Apple Watch comes with a new watch face and a Memoji face. The new watch’s Always On display is brighter than before.

The starting price of this watch is around $ 399 i.e. Rs 29,368.

Apple Watch Series 3 has been very popular. The new Apple Watch SE is an upgrade of this. Apple Watch 3 had many built-in features such as built-in GPS.

Apple Watch SE uses S5 chip. So that it can give twice as much better performance than Apple Watch 3.

The company has fixed the price of this watch at $ 279. The same Apple Watch 3 is available in the market for $ 199 i.e. Rs 14,648. The watch also has calling facility.