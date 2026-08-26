Apple launches new Mac Mini, Mac studio in India with M6, M5 series chips

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Apple has updated Mac mini and Mac Studio models in India with new generation chips and better performance of Apple’s compact computers, the company said.

The new Apple machines cater to a broad range of users, from casual buyers to professionals working with intensive applications including AI.

The new Mac mini can be configured with the new M6 chip and an M5 Pro variant. In India, the M6 Mac mini starts at Rs 99,900, while the M5 ProMac mini will start at Rs 2,09,900.

The M6 features a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU and is Apple’s first 2nm chip.

The company has also added Neural Accelerators to the GPU cores, aimed at improving on-device AI performance.

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Meanwhile, the new Mac Studio is powered by the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. It starts at ₹2,79,900 with the M5 Max, while the M5 Ultra model starts at ₹6,29,900.

The M5 Ultra is Apple’s most powerful chip in the new lineup and can be configured with up to 512GB of unified memory, targeting professionals working with demanding AI models, graphics and other intensive workloads.

The new desktops also arrive as demand for AI-capable computing continues to grow.

Apple is positioning the machines as tools for running increasingly demanding AI workloads locally rather than relying entirely on cloud-based processing.