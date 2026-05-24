Apple launches new AI subdomain ahead of WWDC 2026

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Apple has reportedly launched a new AI-focused subdomain ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, sparking speculation about the company’s upcoming artificial intelligence plans and software upgrades.

The new subdomain, believed to be linked to Apple’s generative AI initiatives, appeared online just days before the annual developer event. Reports suggest the webpage may serve as a central hub for Apple’s AI tools, developer resources, and future announcements tied to iOS, macOS, and Siri upgrades.

The move comes as Apple faces increasing competition in the AI race from companies such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, all of which have rapidly expanded their generative AI ecosystems over the past year.

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Industry analysts believe Apple could introduce new AI-powered features focused on privacy, on-device processing, and deeper integration across its ecosystem of devices. Siri is also expected to receive major improvements powered by large language models and contextual AI capabilities.

WWDC 2026 is expected to showcase the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, with artificial intelligence likely to become one of the central themes of the event.