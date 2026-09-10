Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max arrive with A20 Pro chip

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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max at the launch event yesterday. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have made their debut with a A20 Pro chip, and longest battery life in iPhone history, as claimed by the tech giant.

New Burgundy colour added but look remains unchnaged

The tech giant has not made any significant changes in the design of the iPhone, except for a new hero colour, which is Burgundy. The other colourways offered for both the phones are glacier (blue), black and silver.

They continue to retain the looks of their predecessors iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. However, it now does sport a smaller Dynamic Island along with a variable aperture main camera.

Upgraded with new A20 Pro chip

Under the hood, the tech giant has put a new A20 Pro chip into the new-generation of iPhones. The A20 Pro chip is built on a 2nm process and features an additional CPU core, a new GPU core, and a second neural engine over the A19 Pro. This means the chip holds a total of six CPU core with 2x “desktop-class” super cores. Apple has claimed that the 7-core GPU is said to offer 40% faster graphics processing than it’s predecessor. Moreover, it also features updated neural accelerators with two Neural Engines with 32 cores. Apple is also boasting a 50% increase in memory bandwidth.

Display with Smaller Dynamic Island

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3 -inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel while the iPhone 18 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch screen. Both the Pro models screen has the same resolution, refresh rates and brightness as their predecessor.

The panels feature smaller Dynamic Island, which allows you to fit up to three live activities at a time.

Same Cameras with minor changes

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Like the iPhone 17 Pro models, the two new iPhone 18 models continues to feature 48MP cameras. However, the 48MP main Fusion cameras now comes with variable aperture. It offers manual control with up to f/4.0 aperture and adjustable shutter speed. It can let in up to 50% more light in dark environments and allows you to capture cinematic video effects. Apple is also bringing new photographic styles with texture and grain control.

However, no changes have been made to the selfie camera, which continues to sport 18MP sensors.

Longest battery life in iPhone history

In typical Apple fashion, we did not get any meaningful battery details. The eSIM-only 18 Pro Max gets the “longest battery life” in iPhone history, with Apple claiming up to 45 hours of video playback. The eSIM 18 Pro now provides up to 36 hours of video playback. Charging speeds are also boosted, with a 50% charge taking 15 minutes.

New Siri

On the software side, both phones ship with iOS 27 with the new Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features. It now works with a wide selection of third-party apps, and the dedicated Siri app holds past conversations and syncs across your Apple devices.

Spoiler alert! The new Siri will not be available in the EU and China and is launching in beta later this month.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Price

iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 for the 256GB storage trim, while iPhone 18 Pro Max will go for $1,299. Pre-orders start on September 12, official sales kick off on September 18.