Apple launches AirPods Max 2 in India with H2 chip and enhanced features

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New Delhi: Apple has unveiled the AirPods Max 2 in India, introducing the second generation of its premium over-ear headphones with notable upgrades in audio performance, noise cancellation, and smart capabilities. The new model is priced at ₹67,900 and will be available in five color options.

The latest headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, enabling improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), refined sound quality, and a suite of intelligent features. The company claims the AirPods Max 2 deliver up to 1.5 times stronger ANC compared to the previous AirPods Max, helping users block out ambient noise in busy environments such as flights and public transport.

Transparency mode has also been enhanced to provide a more natural listening experience while allowing outside sounds to pass through clearly.

In terms of audio quality, the AirPods Max 2 feature a high dynamic range amplifier designed to produce clearer mids, sharper highs, and more consistent bass. The headphones support 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio when connected via USB-C, offering improved wired listening for music, movies, and gaming.

Apple is also targeting content creators with features such as studio-quality audio recording and support for camera controls. With USB-C connectivity, users can create and mix music with personalised spatial audio and head tracking in apps like Logic Pro. Reduced wireless latency is expected to enhance gaming performance across Apple devices.

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The AirPods Max 2 introduce several smart features, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation, and Voice Isolation. Additional tools such as personalised volume adjustment, loud sound reduction, and gesture-based Siri responses further expand usability.

Apple has also highlighted its environmental efforts, stating that the headphones are built using recycled materials, including rare earth elements, polyester, gold, and tin. The packaging is fully fibre-based, aligning with the company’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Pre-orders for the AirPods Max 2 will begin on March 25, with sales expected to start early next month. The headphones will be available in Midnight, Starlight, Orange, Purple, and Blue.

Positioned at the premium end of the market, the AirPods Max 2 will compete with high-end offerings from brands like Sony and Bose, which offer similar features at relatively lower prices.

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