Apple is scaling back iPhone Air production capacity, says analyst Kuo

Apple is reportedly scaling back iPhone Air orders as it has failed to meet demand expectations, reported renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo is the latest analyst to join a growing stream of analysts expecting Apple iPhone Air production cut.

According to Kuo, Apple is cutting doen on both shipments and production capacity. He reported that most suppliers will likely reduce capacity by more than 80% by Q1 of 2026. Moreover, some components with longer lead times will be outright discontinued by the end of 2025.

He clarified that like the iPhone mini and iPhone Plus models, the Air was unable to gain significant traction. However, this does not mean that the iPhone Air has failed as Apple’s iPhone Pro models are usually more popular in comparison to the other models after launch of a new series.

Apple could just be adjusting production to help Pro sales. Apple’s vast supply chain allows it to be flexible in that way.

Non-Pro iPhone models tend to do better after the initial few months on sale. Then again, it could very well be that this is the only iPhone Air we’ll see.