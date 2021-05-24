The Apple iPod Touch has been one of the successful music gadgets from Apple. If reports are to be believed, the 8th generation of the iPod Touch will be released soon worldwide.

Based on some of the images shared by Twitter user and MacRumours contributor Steve Moser, the new generation of iPod touch will be very similar to the iPhone 12 series in terms of appearance. It is expected that the new iPod might have a screen size of 4 to 5.4 inches.

Considering the fact that, the iPod touch is solely an entertainment purpose device, the chances of it having a 3.5mm headphone jack is quite possible.

The first generation of Apple iPod touch was released in 2007 and is considered a reliable mobile device. The iPod touch can be used not only as a music player but also a handheld gaming device. The device can be used as a digital camera and also for internet browsing.

The 7th generation of iPod was released around 2 years ago in May 2019. The iPod 7th gen is powered by a 2GB RAM and is offered in storage variants of 32GB, 128GB and 256 GB. It gets online services of iTunes Store, App Store, iCloud, Apple Books, Podcasts, Apple Music and Apple Wallet. The display of the device is 4 inches in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Currently the base model of iPod (7th gen) is available for Rs 18,900.