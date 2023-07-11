Apple iPhones, iPads, and Mac receives Rapid Security Response with iOS 16.5.1

Apple recently released the iOS 16.5.1 for the iOS devices. The latest update has brought significant updates and bug fixes for the devices to enhance their performance. According to reports, the updates has also brought a new Rapid Security Response to the iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The Apple iPhones, iPads, and Mac products have received a new Rapid Security Response with the iOS 16.5.1 (a), iPadOS 16.5.1 (a), and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a) updates. However, the tech ginat did not clarify for what purpose the critical update has been released. The latest update is available on Apple’s support website.

If your device is eligible for the updates, then you can check if you have got the Rapid Security Response. If you have got the Rapid Security Response update then downloaded it to your product.

The previous Rapid Security Response update had more details on the support page including it’s size and use. At that time Apple had specified why these types of quick updates are important.

The recent Rapid Security Response update has a size of only 2.7MB whereas the previous release had a big size of 85.2MB.

Apart from iPhones, the iPad and Mac, running on iPadOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1, have also received the Rapid Security Response. If you phone has been set to automatically download the updates then it should be in your device and if not, you can head into the Settings menu and refresh to see the latest update available.

Note that if the update is downloaded then upon the completion of the downloading process, the device will request that you restart the product. Following the restart, the latest security update will be installed in your device. You can check the completion of the update by heading to About section and confirm that your software version now has “(a)” next to it.

If your device does not have it then download it by going to Settings menu and try the update again.

(Source: XDA Developers)