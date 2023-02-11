Apple iPhone USB-C port might come with restrictions, will not support Android chargers

Apple is expected to use USB-C port in its upcoming smartphones. This means that the lightning connector will see the end of the road soon. However, this does not mean that the upcoming iPhone 15 will support universal USB-C chargers. Apple is planning to limit the USB-C port of the iPhones with its accessories only. This means that if a user tries to use a USB-C cable on his iPhone it will be incompatible.

According to a rumour shared on Weibo, USB-C port and charging cables provided in the box will have a lightning-like authenticator chip. This will limit the use of any accessories that are not approved by Apple. This move by Apple is expected to push customers to buy genuine accessories offered by the company. However, on the other hand, the users are limited to specific accessories only.

For those who are unknown, Apple’s iPad series (10th Gen) come with USB-C connectivity. However, the devices do not have an IC chip for authentication purposes. This means that it will be the first time that the company introduces such authentication feature. It is still unclear what effect will it have on the functionality of the devices.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted that USB-C port will be different on the regular and Pro models. On the regular variants, the USB-C port will offer speeds same as the lightening (USB 2.0 speed). However, the top variant- Pro and Pro Max will get faster transfer speeds.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series will have some change in its models, said Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. “I think it would make sense for Apple to eventually shift to 1 entry iPhone, 2 Pro iPhones, and 1 Ultra iPhone. The last two attempts at new regular iPhone screen sizes (Mini and then Plus) have both been failures. So basically three high-end and one entry-level versus 2 and 2,” said Gurman.