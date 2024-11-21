Apple iPhone SE 4 will be launched earlier than the expected date, Know details here

The Apple iPhone SE holds a special place in the type of buyers who are in need for a small, compact Apple smartphone. Well, the next iPhone i.e. iPhone SE 4 is expected to get launched earlier in 2025, suggested the recent report. This will be one month more than the previously reported timeline.

According to the supply chain report fetched by MacRumours, the smartphone is expected to launch in the Q1 of 2025. The device is expected to be announced along with Apple-designed 5G modem.

Even though there were rumours of the device getting launched in 2025, the exact timeline of the launch was unknown. The new Apple iPhone SE 4 will not be having the Touch ID while is a contrast to the older SE models. Well, the users will be having a notch screen that will house the Face ID. The panel will be the same as that of the iPhone 14. Speaking about camera specs of the device, we will be having a single rear camera on the back (which is similar to the older gen models).

Speaking about prices, the iPhone SE 2022 model had an initial price of $429. However, the 2025 variant will likely cost $459 or $499.

In terms of specs, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will sport a design similar to the iPhone 14 base variant. The device is expected to offer a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, USB-C port, new chipset and 48MP primary camera and 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to offer Apple Intelligence support.

