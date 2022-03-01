Apple iPhone SE 3 may launch on March 8, expected to cost over Rs 30,000 in India

Apple is expected to launch the third generation of the iPhone SE in its latest Spring event. The event will reportedly be held on March 8, according to a previous report by Bloomberg. The tech giant will also unveil other devices such as a refreshed iPad Air and possibly a new Mac Mini with Apple’s new silicon chipset.

However, the brand hasn’t yet confirmed the event date. Though we don’t know what the third generation of the iPhone SE will be called, reports claimed that it will be named iPhone SE 3. Many other reports have also suggested that it will be called iPhone SE+. The iPhone SE 3 will be the successor to the iPhone SE 2020.

It is said to come with improved cameras and a 5G chipset that is powering last year’s iPhone 13 models.

Let’s take a look at all the details we have known so far about this device.

iPhone SE 3 could price in India (Expected)

Analyst John Donovan has suggested that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300 (around Rs 22,604). However, the device is expected to cost over Rs 30,000 in India. The higher price could be because of custom duty and GST charges. For reference, the iPhone SE 2020 was launched in the US with a price tag of $399 (around Rs 30,500), but its price in India is Rs 42,500. Now, the device is available in India at a cost of Rs 28,999.

Apple is likely to cut the price of the iPhone SE 2020, suggested Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He says the price could go down to $199 (approximately Rs 15,000) and will cost around Rs 20,000.

iPhone SE 3 features (Expected)

The Apple iPhone SE 3 may not receive major design changes. The iPhone SE 3 is tipped to sport the same old design as the 2020 model. Then, we can expect the new version to have a physical home button with Touch ID, thick bezels on the top and bottom, a very compact screen and a single rear camera.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display and will be powered by Apple’s latest 5nm A15 Bionic 5G processor, which is also seen in the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is currently unknown whether Apple will also offer 128GB storage as a base model, which is something it did with the high-end models. The handset is said to pack a single 12-megapixel camera at the back. The device is suggested to have an external X60M 5G baseband chip that will offer users an improved photography experience.

