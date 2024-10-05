Apple iPhone SE 2025 latest leak offers important details about screen, camera and SoC

The latest leak about the Apple iPhone SE 2025 has revealed that the device will be offering some decent features on board. According to the rumours, the new iPhone SE will be offering some features that are already present in the older flagship devices. The iPhone SE 2025 will also offer an upgrade in terms of security features as well as processor.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the fourth generation of iPhone SE will have a look that is completely different than the previous generation of the devices. The front of the device will have a notch similar to the iPhone 14 and will have FaceID. This version of the iPhone SE will not have any home button and the FaceID will be the sole method of authentication. The device will have Apple A18 chipset and the cameras will be borrowed from the iPhone 15.

In other terms, the new iPhone SE will be the iPhone 8 but with newer chipset. The iPhone SE 2025 will be the first device of the SE series to have 5G connectivity. When it comes to display, we have a 6.1” OLED panel that has a resolution of 2531 x 1170 pixels. The sides of the screen will be flat in nature. When it comes to camera, we get a 12 MP from camera for taking selfies and attending video calls. On the back, we get a single camera setup just like other iPhone SE. It is expected to be 48 MP primary camera.

The Apple A18 chipset is expected to get Apple Intelligence. This means that we will be getting AI features straight out of the box.

In terms of prices, the Apple iPhone SE 2025 is expected to be priced from $459 or $499. For the sake of reference, the iPhone SE 2022 was priced at $429.