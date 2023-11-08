Apple iPhone overheating issue still persists, iPhone 15 Pro’s display melts overnight

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is once again facing overheating allegations after the tech giant recently issued fixes for the overheating. Previously, Apple has clarified that the faults were mostly software-related and that they had pushed out an update sorting the problem.

After facing criticism, Apple released the iOS 17.0.3 update that fixed a lot of issues with overheating. However, it seems the problem has not been solved entirely as an iPhone 15 Pro user has complained that the phone’s display reportedly melted overnight.

A Reddit user named Trulywenttospace posted a picture of a phone with it’s screen partially burnt. He wrote that he woke up to the smell of burning plastic which then turned out to be his new iPhone 15 Pro.

The user confirmed that they did not have a screen protector installed on the phone, so it is the pill cutout (Dynamic Island) in the images on the Reddit thread that is melted and fused into one another.

After that the user took his phone to the nearest Apple store as soon as it opened at 10am. He said that they replaced the device for free of cost on the spot. He added that the Apple employees themselves were shocked seeing the phone and mentioned that they’ve never seen it before.