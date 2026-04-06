Apple iPhone Fold tipped to feature a 3D printed hinge

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Apple is expected to unveil it’s much expected first foldable iPhone this year. Ahead of official confirmation from Apple, many rumours, leaks and analyst reports have started arriving. The latest leak report from China has suggested that the upcoming iPhone Fold will feature a 3D printed hinge, which is said to help bring the crease on its folding display to a minimum.

This is the first time a rumour has revealed that 3D printing will be on the iPhone Fold’s hinge. Earlier, reports about a the iPhone Fold suggested that it might feature liquid metal as well as dual-layer glass.

The 3D printed hinge has already been seen with the Oppo Find N6’s second-generation Titanium Flexion hinge. Oppo achieved its “zero-feel crease” by laser-measuring the differences in hinge depth at the microscopic level and then applying 3D liquid polymer to even out the hinge and make it slimmer than the hinges on previous foldables.

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Meanwhile, several reports have also claimed that the upcoming iPhone Fold will feature a simialr display crease as the Oppo Find N6 with the help of the 3D printed hinge.

Currently, the tech giant uses the 3D printing process for the production of 3D printed titanium casings for its Apple Watch series and the iPhone Air’s USB-C port.

The 3D printing process is also more efficient and uses up less material than conventional forging manufacturing.