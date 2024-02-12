Apple iPhone dominates worldwide smartphones sales list with 7 out of 10 models

Apple iPhone has again proved that it continues to be one of the popular smartphone models across global markets. In 2023 too Apple’s iPhones have dominated the worldwide smartphone market, reveled a study conducted by Canalys. It is quite surprising that despite being a two-year-old model, the iPhone 13 has made it to the top 10 list of most selling smartphones.

Top 10 selling smartphones 2023 include 7 smartphone models from Apple. This includes devices from the iPhone 13, 14 as well as 15 series (which launched just some months earlier). Apple has beaten its rival brand Samsung to become the top smartphone maker in the world.

The top 5 positions are held by iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13. While iPhone 14 Pro Max was sold 34 million units the iPhone 15 Pro Max was sold 33 million units. Similarly, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 were sold 29 million, 29 million and 23 million units.

On the other hand, when it comes to Samsung, the manufacturer’s Galaxy A14 4G, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A54 5G were present in the top 10 list.

Samsung A14 4G sold 21 million units while the Samsung A54 5G sold 20 million units. On the other hand, the Galaxy A14 5G sold 19 million units.