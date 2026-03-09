Apple iPhone Air gets massive discount of Rs 26,400, Check details

Advertisement

Amazon has kicked off the Electronics Premier League 2026 sale in India. The sale has brought exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others. The Apple iPhone Air is available at a significant discount during the Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale.

Apple iPhone Air price and discount

The Apple iPhone Air, which was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, is currently available for purchase with a direct discount of Rs 26,400 during the Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale. That means you can purchase the device for Rs 93,499.

Additional bank offers and exchange deals

Customers can further increase their savings through bank offers. Amazon is providing an additional Rs 3,000 discount if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank credit card EMI payments.

Apart from bank discounts, buyers can also benefit from exchange offers. Through the exchange program, customers can trade in their old smartphone to reduce the overall cost, making the Apple iPhone Air even more affordable.

With these combined offers, the Apple iPhone Air becomes an attractive option for customers planning to upgrade to a premium smartphone.

Specifications

The Apple iPhone Air is powered by the Apple A19 chipset. The processor is designed to deliver high performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. It can handle heavy applications smoothly without major issues.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and ProMotion technology. This ensures smoother scrolling and more fluid animations. The display can reach a peak outdoor brightness of up to 3000 nits, allowing users to view content clearly even under bright sunlight.

In terms of photography, the Apple iPhone Air comes with a 48MP Fusion camera on the rear. The camera supports 2x optical zoom and 4K video recording. On the front, the device features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.

