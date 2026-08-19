Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s chipset tipped to be faster than predecessor

Advertisement

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series with Apple’s A20 Pro chipset next month. According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 18’s chipset, which is rumored to be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process, will offer improved performance and efficiency. The tipster also claims that the chipset will be available at a higher cost than its predecessor.

The Weibo post shared by the tipster claimed that the A20 Pro chipset will be around 18% faster than it’s predecessor the A19 Pro. It is also tipped to use TSMC’s new Gate-All-Around (GAA) process.

The tipster also claims that the new process will improve power efficiency as the A20 Pro is expected to have up to 30% less power consumption than its predecessor.

Advertisement

However, the chipset is also said to be significantly costlier. This lines up with a recent report claiming that the iPhone 18 Pro’s bill of materials (BOM) could increase by 40%.

Combined with the ongoing memory shortage, this could push the starting price of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro to a reported $1,399.