 Apple iPhone 18 Pro series tipped to receive a big camera upgrade

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Apple is reportedly working on a 200MP camera that is expected to be made available in future iPhones. Earlier, a leak report suggested that Apple might not unveil the rumoured 200MP camera for the iPhones until 2028.

In a new development regarding the camera upgrade, a leak report has revealed that Apple is planning to provide a bog camera update every year. The first iPhone to receive the big camera update is said to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is expected to be launched in September this year.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo which revealed that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be the first iPhones to receive the 200MP cameras.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely receive the 200MP main camera then in 2027, the Pro models are allegedly going to come with a 200MP main camera using a 1/1.12″ type sensor.

In 2028, the 200MP periscope telephoto camera will be added too.

Apple might also upgrade the camera feature. According to leak report, Apple will also add gimbal-like OIS for the ultrawide camera.

Also Read: Apple might not unveil iPhone featuring 200MP telephoto camera until 2028