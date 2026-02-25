Apple iPhone 18 Pro series rumored to launch with redesigned dynamic island and upgraded selfie camera

Advertisement

Apple is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphones – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max- later this year, with multiple design and camera upgrades. Both the devices are expected to arrive in September 2026.

Industry sources suggest that Apple will follow its traditional annual release cycle and announce the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, with pre-orders likely opening within days of the launch event. Meanwhile, the retail availability will follow shortly after, typically by late September. The company is yet to officially confirm the exact dates.

iPhone 18 Pro series expectations

One of the key changes tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro models is a redesigned Dynamic Island and a smaller display notch. According to analysts, Apple plans to refine the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout introduced in earlier models to make it more compact and integrated into the status bar area, reducing the visual footprint compared to current Pro models.

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also rumoured to feature an improved selfie camera, with enhancements aimed at better low-light performance and higher resolution video capture. Reports suggest that Apple could utilise a larger sensor and updated image signal processing to deliver sharper portrait selfies and improved videography.

Advertisement

Other Expected Specs

While full specifications are not yet officially confirmed, other expected improvements for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup include:

Next-gen Apple silicon chip (likely the A18 Pro processor) for faster performance and efficiency

Enhanced battery life with more optimised power management

Continued focus on Pro-level camera capabilities with LiDAR and sensor shifts for optical stabilization

Analysts say that the refined notch and Dynamic Island changes, coupled with an enhanced selfie camera, could appeal to photography-focused users and early adopters. With smartphone rivals also pushing camera and design innovations, Apple’s updates are expected to keep the iPhone 18 Pro lineup competitive in the high-end smartphone segment.