Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max battery capacities revealed

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Apple has revealed officially reveals the battery capacities of the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max battery. This is the first time the tech giant has revealed the battery details of it’s iPhones as it typically does not do so during its launch announcements.

Apple made this move in accordance to the new EU regulations which require their EU Energy Labels to display all info.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max battery capacities

According to the EU Energy Labels, the iPhone 18 Pro is equipped with a 4,056mAh battery, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max packs a 5,391mAh cell.

However, the EU models retain a physical SIM slot, which takes up additional internal space. While, the iPhone 18 Pro models sold in markets like the US have eSIM-only designs, which means they can feature larger batteries.

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Buyers should keep that distinction in mind when comparing battery figures from different regions.

The EU Energy Labels has rated the both phones with an A overall energy rating and a B rating for drop resistance and a C repairability rating.

Both are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Apple has also claimed that the batteries should retain at least 80 percent of their original capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles.

For eSIM-only models, the company claims up to 36 hours of video playback on the iPhone 18 Pro and up to 45 hours on the Pro Max. Under its newer real-world usage measure, the figures are up to 24 and 30 hours respectively.

Both models also support faster wired charging, reaching 50 percent in around 15 minutes, while five minutes of charging can reportedly deliver around six hours of video playback.

Also Read: Apple iOS 27 to roll out on September 14