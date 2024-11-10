Apple iPhone 18 Pro primary camera likely to have a variable aperture, know details about it

The Apple iPhone 16 series launched few months ago across the globe and has been well received well by the smartphones buyers. Now some rumours about the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 series has surfaced over the internet. This is quite surprising as we will be having an iPhone 17 series in 2025. This means that we are talking about a model that will be available almost after 2 years i.e. 2026.

‘The Information’ had reported few months back that the Apple iPhone 17 series will be offered with a camera with variable aperture. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that iPhone 18 Pro will have a rear camera that will have a variable aperture. We will not be surprised even though one of the iPhone 17 line-up has this feature.

According to Kuo, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s primary camera will have variable aperture. The tipster did not reveal many details about the camera specs. Kuo said, “One major upgrade for the 2026 high-end iPhone 18 is the wide-camera lens upgrading to a variable aperture camera, significantly enhancing the user photography experience. My latest industry survey indicates Sunny Optical will be the primary shutter supplier (with Luxshare as secondary) and the second variable aperture lens supplier (after Largan Precision).”

The current iPhones have a fixed aperture in their cameras. If the upcoming iPhone devices are equipped with variable aperture, the users will be able to control the amount of light that enters the lens and the depth of field can be adjusted accordingly.