Apple iPhone 18 Pro might be offered in attractive colour options including Burgundy

Advertisement

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series this September and various rumours about iPhone 18 series have surfaced earlier. According to a latest leak, the iPhone 18 Pro might be offered in new colour options. The above mentioned device is expected to launch along with next generation iPhone Air.

Latest leak

The latest leak by tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro might be launched in at least one of the three colour options- Burgundy, Coffee, and Purple.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 18 Pro might not be the first Pro device to get the ‘Purple’ colour option. The iPhone 14 Pro was offered in a purple shade. It is also expected that the device will be offered in Burgundy and Coffee. The tipster has also mentioned that the launch of black iPhone Pro model is not confirm.

Older reports have suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro will offer 6.26-inch LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K resolution. Apple is also expected to offer TSMC’s second generation 2nm process for the A20 chip.

Even though the specifications about the iPhone 18 Pro are limited, Apple might launch the Pro models along with the Air model earlier. The upcoming iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e might be launched in Spring 2027.