Apple iPhone 18 Pro might arrive with new display changes

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Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 18 series this year. Ahead of the launch, we have got many leaks and rumours about the phone models.

According to the latest leak report, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will feature a smaller dynamic display island cutout.

The new information was shared on X app by an user named @earlyappleleaks. The tipster shared an alleged image of a prototype of Apple iPhone 18 Pro. The leaked image of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro shows the device with a smaller dynamic display island.

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In addition, the prototype image shows another iPhone’s flashlight placed over the corner of the display, revealing a small circular punch-hole beneath the screen, which is believed to house a relocated Face ID sensor. The leak adds weight to previous reports about the Cupertino-based company decreasing the size of Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro.

In another leak report, it was suggested that Apple might bring the deep red colour option for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Apple may also keep the Cosmic orange shade for the lineup as well.

Apple introduced the Cosmic Orange variant with the iPhone 17 Pro.