Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max might get transparent rear panel: leak

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro series has been launched across the world and multiple leaks about the iPhone 18 series has surfaced online. The latest leak on iPhone 18 Pro models has revealed that they might offer transparent rear panel. Currently Android smartphone manufacturer-Nothing offers transparent back rear design.

Details about the leak

According to the leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro devices might offer transparent rear panel. It is tipped that the iPhone 18 Pro Max might offer a steel encased battery. The Cupertino based tech giant is also said to be testing the hole in active area (HIAA) technology. This tech will integrate components like the camera or Face ID sensors on OLED screens.

This simply means that iPhone 18 Pro models might offer a punch-hole display. However, the device will still retain camera island design that is found in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models might offer the same display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro series. This means that the iPhone 18 Pro can be expected to offer 6.26-inch display while iPhone 18 Pro Max can offer 6.9-inch display. Both devices will be powered by Apple A20 chip that is built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Another rumour had pointed out that the iPhone 18 Pro will be offered in new burgundy, coffee, and purple colours.