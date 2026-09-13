Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max now available for pre-order in 65 countries

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Apple has opened the pre-order for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which made their debut along side the iPhone Duo on September 9, through Apple’s official website in 65 countries. The Apple iPhone lovers can now pre-order the latest generation smartphones in the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, France, India, South Korea and other countries.

Shipments and open sales in these 65 countries will begin on September 18, with the iPhone 18 Pro series going on sale in 20 more countries starting September 25.

Apple also introduced its first folding iPhone, called iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 series, but it will be up for pre-order starting October 16.

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You can check the table below for the base price of the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo in Apple’s key markets. Then read our coverage of the iPhone 18 series announcement here and the iPhone Duo here to learn more about them.

Price in India

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,64,900, and the Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900. Meanwhile, the Apple’s foldable smartphone called as iPhone Duo price starts at Rs 2,99,900 in the country.

Also Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max with A20 Pro chip