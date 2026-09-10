Apple iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air and iPhone 16 becomes costlier follwing iPhone 18 Pro launch

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Apple has hiked the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air and iPhone 16 following the Apple launch event that witnessed the debut of various products including the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and its all-new foldable iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and more.

With the price hike of the iPhone models, the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16 have become $100 (Around Rs 9,550) more expensive than their respective launch prices.

Now, the iPhone 17 standard model is listed at a cost of $899 in the US and Rs 99,900 in the Indian market.

The iPhone 17e now starts at $699, while the iPhone Air starts at $1,099. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is priced at $799 for the 128GB base model in the US.

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The price increase applies across all regions where these iPhone models are currently available.

While Apple typically lowers the prices of previous-generation iPhones following a new launch, this marks a rare price increase, thanks to the ongoing memory supply crunch. Apple recently raised prices across several other product categories, including Macs, iPads, and HomePods.

In India, the iPhone 17 now starts at Rs 99,900 ($1,050), while the iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,49,900 ($1,575). The iPhone 17e has a starting price of Rs 79,900 ($840), while the iPhone 16 now starts at Rs 89,900 ($945).

Also Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max arrive with A20 Pro chip