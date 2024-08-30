Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max might offer 12GB of RAM: Rumours

The Apple iPhone 16 series will be launching across the globe in September and the latest leak has suggested something important about the iPhone 17 series. The most premium device of the iPhone 17 series will offer 12GB RAM. This rumour has been brought forward by TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to the rumour the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is the most premium device of the series will be offering 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Slim will be offered with 8GB of RAM.

It is expected that Apple will be looking forward to improve its on-device AI capabilities and focus it on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. The Pro Max model is expected to get an upgraded cooling system. It will be having a vapor chamber technology with graphite sheets. The other devices of the iPhone 17 series are expected to use graphite sheets just like the previous models.

Kuo has hinted that there might be a reason for Apple to go with the above mentioned strategy. Given the fact that Apple makes 40 percent of its iPhone sales through Pro Max variant, it is supposed to be at the top of the leader board. This roughly proves the strategy of the company to save the best for the most profitable device offered in the series.

Well, we should not get too excited or anxious about the news as there is way too much time for the launch of the iPhone 17 series.