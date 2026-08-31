Apple iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max gets cheaper on Flipkart

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Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 17 Pro models – the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at a cheaper price during ahead of Apple’s next iPhone launch event. With the discoutn deal, the customers can now buy iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max for Rs 5,000 less than their original prices.

Apple is set to host the iPhone launch event on September 9, 2026. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series at the launch event.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deal

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Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have received a price cut of Rs 5,000 against their original prices on Flipkart. This makes the iPhone 17 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900, down from Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900, compared with its original price of Rs 1,49,900.

In addition, buyers can also get bank offers. Flipkart is offering further discounts available for buyers using select bank cards. For example, SBI and ICICI credit card users can get an additional Rs 6,000 off on purchase of both the devices. and the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers up to Rs 9,000 off.

This brings the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to as low as Rs 1,20,900, while the Pro Max can be bought for Rs 1,35,900 with the maximum bank discount.