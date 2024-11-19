Apple iPhone 17 Air to be thinnest iPhone ever

The latest iPhone series- which will be Apple iPhone 17 has started appearing in rumours following the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Now, we have got a new report on iPhone 17 Air, which is said to replace the Plus model in the iPhone series. As per rumours, the Apple iPhone 17 Air might make its debut in September 2025.

The company is said to make this move due to the lowest it registers in the current iteration. Prior to this, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be launched as iPhone 17 Slim. As the name suggests, the device is expected to arrive with a very slim build.

Reports have indicated that iPhone 17 Air could measure around 6 mm. The suggestion was made by a note by the Hong Kong-based investment bank Haitong.

With a thickness of only 6 mm, the device will be the thinnest iPhone ever, even thinner than the iPhone 6 with its 6.9 mm profile.

Though there is not much information about the device yet. Reports have indicated that the base variant of the iPhone 17 could feature a 6.6” screen and A19 chip.

It could have only one camera on the back, which might sound like a dealbreaker, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already stated that Apple is looking to “emphasize innovative form factor design”, so don’t expect flagship-tier camera setup. We will be looking for more leaks and rumors because this new iPhone 17 Air is definitely a gamble on Apple’s side.