Apple iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of official launch this month

Apple is scheduled to launch the latest generation iPhone 16 series in less than a week at “It’s Glowtime” this month. The company plans to introduce new products along with to enter AI into its iPhones with the Apple Intelligence. The new Apple AI features will be released through the iOS 18 update later this year.

Ahead of the official launch, the prices of the new Apple iPhone 16 series has been leaked online.

New Apple iPhone 16 series price?

Apple Hub has leaked the expected prices for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Check them below:

The basic iPhone 16 model is expected to be priced at $799 ( around Rs 66,300), the iPhone 16 Plus will likely cost $899 ( around Rs 74,600), and the iPhone 16 Pro will have a price tag of $1,099 ( around Rs 91,200). The top feature packde iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199 ( around Rs 99,500).

These price look pretty similar to the launch cost of iPhone 15, which was launched last year. However, the final price in India will likely be different after the inclusion of taxes and duties.

Meanwhile, Apple might produce the iPhone 16 series lineup in its India, which will also affect the prices of the device in India. As per reports, there will be a slight drop in prices of iPhone 16.

Following the drop in import duty charges, Apple had even reduced prices of the iPhone 15 series in India by as much as Rs 6,000.