Apple iPhone 16 series price comparison: Know how much it costs across different countries

The Apple iPhone 16 series has launched across the globe and there are mixed responses among users. While there are some new features on the devices, some have remained the same. Well, among the new features of the iPhone 16 series, most important one is the introduction of the A18 chipsets. With the latest chipset from Apple, the devices get new AI-powered software features.

The launch price of the iPhone 16 series has remained similar to the last year. However, in India the Pro variants have actually got cheaper. We have compared the prices of the devices in different markets.

iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max India INR 79,900 INR 89,900 INR 119,900 INR 144,900 UK GBP 799 GBP 899 GBP 999 GBP 1,199 US USD 799 USD 899 USD 999 USD 1,199 Germany EUR 949 EUR 1,099 EUR 1,199 EUR 1,449 China CNY 5,999 CNY 6,999 CNY 7,999 CNY 9,999 Japan JPY 124,800 JPY 139,800 JPY 159,800 JPY 189,800 Dubai AED 3,399 AED 3,799 AED 4,299 AED 5,099 Canada CAD 1,129 CAD 1,279 CAD 1,449 CAD 1,749

While 58 countries are getting the iPhone 16 series devices in the first wave, the second wave which includes 19 countries will get it at a later date. The users in first-wave countries can pre-order the devices from September 13, and they will be available on September 20. On the other hand, the second wave region users will get the devices on September 27.

If you are planning to get an iPhone 16 series device in India, you can get it with bank offers and this will make the effective price way less.