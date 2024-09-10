Apple iPhone 16 series price comparison: Know how much it costs across different countries
The Apple iPhone 16 series has launched across the globe and there are mixed responses among users. While there are some new features on the devices, some have remained the same. Well, among the new features of the iPhone 16 series, most important one is the introduction of the A18 chipsets. With the latest chipset from Apple, the devices get new AI-powered software features.
The launch price of the iPhone 16 series has remained similar to the last year. However, in India the Pro variants have actually got cheaper. We have compared the prices of the devices in different markets.
|iPhone 16
|iPhone 16 Plus
|iPhone 16 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|India
|INR 79,900
|INR 89,900
|INR 119,900
|INR 144,900
|UK
|GBP 799
|GBP 899
|GBP 999
|GBP 1,199
|US
|USD 799
|USD 899
|USD 999
|USD 1,199
|Germany
|EUR 949
|EUR 1,099
|EUR 1,199
|EUR 1,449
|China
|CNY 5,999
|CNY 6,999
|CNY 7,999
|CNY 9,999
|Japan
|JPY 124,800
|JPY 139,800
|JPY 159,800
|JPY 189,800
|Dubai
|AED 3,399
|AED 3,799
|AED 4,299
|AED 5,099
|Canada
|CAD 1,129
|CAD 1,279
|CAD 1,449
|CAD 1,749
While 58 countries are getting the iPhone 16 series devices in the first wave, the second wave which includes 19 countries will get it at a later date. The users in first-wave countries can pre-order the devices from September 13, and they will be available on September 20. On the other hand, the second wave region users will get the devices on September 27.
If you are planning to get an iPhone 16 series device in India, you can get it with bank offers and this will make the effective price way less.