Apple iPhone 16 series might offer support for 4K 120 FPS recording in rear camera

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in its upcoming Apple event this month and we have a lot of expectations from the series. Various rumours have hinted that the premium series will be offering a big upgrade when it comes to the rear camera on the device. The series include iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max variants. Well, the Pro variants of the iPhone 16 series are expected to get video recording upgrade.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets are likely to get 48-megapixel rear camera sensors with ultra-wide lenses. The devices are also tipped to offer tetraprism lens that offers 5x optical zoom. Well, when it comes to the video support on the devices we get support of 4K video recording with 120 frames per second. This means that users can record ProRes 4K at 120FPS. There is still unknown whether all cameras on the handsets will have this feature or not.

For the sake of reference, the iPhone 15 supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS. On the other hand, the QuickTake recording on the upcoming devices might support 4K resolution. Currently, there is only support for 1080p recording.

It is also rumoured that Apple might offer 8K video recording on the wide as well as ultra-wide lenses on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This will be possible due to the A18 Pro chipsets that will be onboard the devices. On the other hand, various other reports have hinted that 8K recording feature will be available in the iPhone 17 lineup.