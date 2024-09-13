Apple iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-order; know cashback, EMI, and other benefits

A few days back Cupertino giant Apple launched the iPhone 16 series across the globe. Now the smartphone has gone live for pre-order. In India too, the device is available for Pre-order and it will go on sale from September 20. The Apple iPhone 16 series includes four devices and that includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

There are multiple offers on the latest iPhone 16 devices. If you are willing to book one of those, you should better check the offers below.

Offers

Apple iPhone 16 series get instant cashback of Rs 5000 from selected banks and that includes American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. There are EMI plans from Apple as well as from banking platforms. Customers can get up to Rs 67,500 by exchanging their older iPhone model. Apple also offers three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+ as well as Apple Arcade at zero extra cost.

Pricing

Model 128GB Storage 256GB Storage 512GB Storage 1TB Storage iPhone 16 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 16 Plus Rs 89,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 1,19,900 iPhone 16 Pro Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,69,900 iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs 1,44,900 Rs 1,64,900 Rs 1,84,900

Apple iPhone price cut

Apple has slashed the prices of the iPhone 15 series by up to Rs 10,000. The base model of iPhone 15 model now costs Rs 69,900 against previous price of Rs 79,900. Similarly, iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 79,900 as compared to its earlier price of Rs 89,900.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now sold at Rs 59,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively.

Interested buyers can pre-order on Apple’s online store, Apple’s retail locations in Mumbai (Apple BKC) and Delhi (Apple Saket), and authorised resellers across India.