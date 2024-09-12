Apple iPhone 16 series charging speed is much faster than its predecessor; but how much?

Apple iPhone 16 series devices have been launched across the globe and very soon they will be shipped to the customers. They are a bunch of features that are worth noting in the latest iPhone 16 series and one among them is the wired fast charging support. Even though the manufacturer has opted not to reveal the exact details of the charging speed, the latest leak has shed light on the specification.

According to a series of certifications from China Apple has significantly increased the charging speed of the iPhone 16 series and it is now set at 45W. A Weibo user posted details of the iPhone 16 series as certified by China Quality Certification Centre (CQC). The iPhone 16 (A3288), iPhone 16 Plus (A3291), iPhone 16 Pro (A3294), and iPhone 16 Pro Max (A3297) do support charging at 5-15 volts and 3 amps. This roughly means that the charging speeds are up to 45W and this will be an improvement over the outgoing iPhone 15 series devices which have top speed at 27-29W.

The Cupertino giant had earlier revealed that 50 percent of the battery in the iPhone 16 series can be charged in just 30 minutes. However, it is important to note that those figures can be achieved through Apple 20W USB-C power adapter too. This means that the total time required to charge the battery full will be less.

It is expected that the 45W fast charger by Apple will be able to charge the battery from 0-100% in a quicker time. The iPhone 16 series will be able to take advantage of higher-powered chargers that use power delivery (PD) as standard.