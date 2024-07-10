Apple iPhone 16 Pro will get a higher wired charging speed at 40W, wireless charging speed at 20W

Apple will be launching the latest series of iPhones in the later part of the year. The iPhone 16 series is expected to offer multiple important features as compared to the current generation of iPhone. According to the latest rumours from China, the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have improvement in terms of charging speed.

The iPhone 16 Pro as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get a 40W wired charging speed. On the other hand, the MagSafe wireless charging is 20W. However, if you are wondering whether peak speeds will be throughout the charging time, you might be wrong. The peak speed can be achieved only during a certain time during charging time.

Even though the charging speed of the iPhone 16 Pro devices will be increased, it is still less than mainstream Chinese companies. A charging speed of 120W on wired charging and 50W wireless speed has become a regular for manufacturers.

The rumour also suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max get a bigger battery and the increase in charging speed will prevent a longer charging time.

A report revealed that there will be an increase in the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro series. According to the report, the iPhone 16 Pro will get dimensions of 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm, and the weight of the device is merely 194g. If we compare it to the iPhone 15 Pro, the device measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and the weight is 187g. This means that the iPhone 16 Pro will be larger than its predecessor. The same is applicable for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max which measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm.