Apple tipped to equip iPhone 16 Pro with thinnest screen bezels

Apple is planning to equip the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro with the thinnest screen bezels, as per new leak reports. Known Chinese tipsters have leaked that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature 1.2 mm bezels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will push the boundaries further with 1.15 mm bezels. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels measure 1.71mm.

The Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is expected to launch in September this year.

iPhone 16 Pro Slimmest Bezels

Chinese tipster Setsuna Digital (as translated from Chinese) has shared a post on micro-blogging Weibo that revealed the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will feature the world’s thinnest screen bezels.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s bezels, which is said to measure 2.15mm, will be slimmer than the bezels of the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

For comparison, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s bezels measure 2.15mm. Even as the difference may seem minor, it will be noticeable when comparing the iPhone Pro models side-by-side.

The other feature details that has been leaked are 5x Tetraprism telephoto lens for iPhone 16 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a new 48MP ultrawide lens along with a higher-density battery.

Apple iPhone 16, 16 Plus



Meanwhile, another leaked image shared by Majin Bu on X (formerly known as Twitter) has revealed that the iPhone 16 will feature a vertical camera layout. This aligns with earlier leak report claims about the camera design specifications.

The post on X said, “This would appear to be the new camera module of the iPhone 16, as you can see the vertical positioning is confirmed.” With the vertical camera placed at the back, the Spatial Video recording feature will be enhanced.

He also posted an image of an iPhone 16 camera lens protector.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can record Spatial Video. Note that Spatial Video feature captures depth information for immersive viewing in compatible headsets such as the Apple Vision Pro. This capability relies on vertically aligned cameras, which are present in the Pro models with their triple-camera setups, but absent in the non-Pro models.