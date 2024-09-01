Apple iPhone 16 launch soon: Expected price in India, specifications and details

Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to be unveiled at the Apple Event 2024, which is scheduled to be held on September 9. The new iPhone lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Ahead of its launch, here is what rumours have revealed about its price, features, and overall performance.

Apple iPhone 16 specifications (expected)

The base model of the Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to be equipped with a 6.1 inch panel, the pro model to have a 6.3 inch screen, and the Pro max one will likely features a 6.9 inch display. While the plus model will likely have a 6.7 inch display. The Apple iPhone models is said to offers 120Hz refresh rate.

The tech giant is also rumoured to offer upgraded batteries with the iPhone 16 is expected to arrive with a 3561mAh battery while the other three iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 4006mAh, 3355mAh, 4676mAh battery respectively.

The upcoming iPhone iteration will also come with camera upgrades. The iPhone 16 models likely to feature vertically aligned camera modules, a shift from the current horizontal configuration.

The iPhone 16 is expected to come with a 48 MP primary camera, featuring an f/1.6 aperture and 2x telephoto capabilities, a secondary ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, the Pro models will feature a triple camera setup including a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus may include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 2x optical zoom, while the Pro series could feature a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to be powered by Apple’s new A18 Pro chipset. The base variants, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, are expected to feature the A17 chipset. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus may come with 128GB of internal storage. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to offer 256GB of storage, catering to users who require more space for apps, media, and files.

Apple iPhone 16 price in India

The Apple iPhone 16 is expected to be pricier than the current generation with the base price starting at Rs 67,000 for the iPhone 16, Rs 75,500 for the iPhone 16 Plus, Rs 92,300 for the iPhone 16 Pro, and Rs 1,00,700 iPhone 16 Pro Max.