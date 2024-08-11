Apple iPhone 16 launch date revealed: Expected price, specs details all we know so far

Rumours about the latest iPhone 16 series keeps on pouring even though the company has remained silent regarding it next-generation of iPhone lineup. Thanks to leak reports, and rumours, we have got plenty of assumptions about the iPhone 16 series phones. Now, a new report has suggested the tentative launch date for the iPhone 16.

According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil the iPhone 16 in India on September 10. Now, let’s take a look at the leaked specifications, and expected price of the upcoming premium Apple devices here.

iPhone 16 design:

According to latest rumours, the iPhone 16 will be packing a new design in comparison to its predecessor. The design changes will mainly be seen in the camera system that is said to house a vertical camera layout like the iPhone X or iPhone 12. The vertical camera layout is said to support the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus capture spatial video.

Apple is also said to be replacing the mute button on standard iPhone 16 models with the Action Button, which it introduced on iPhone 15 Pro models last year. Meanwhile, the company could also add a new ‘Capture’ button that would allow users to start video recording, zoom in and out, or focus on a subject.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicts that the standard iPhone 16 model will come in five colours: black, green, pink, blue and white. If true, this would mean that Apple is ending support for the blue and yellow colour variants of the standard iPhone.

iPhone 16 processor:

Several reports have suggested that Apple will use the same A18 chipset in all of its iPhone 16 models, as all of these devices will be able to perform AI tasks on the device. However, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus processors could be differentiated from the Pro variants by their GPU performance.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to give the iPhone 16 series a RAM boost, with 8GB of RAM compared to 6GB on its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly set a shipment target of 90 million iPhone 16 units. Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn has ramped up the process of iPhone 16 production and has hired 50,000 more workers at its Zhengzhou factory in China.