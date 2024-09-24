Apple iPhone 16 discount on Flipkart and Amazon: Bag it within Rs 45,000, Know how

Apple recently launched its latest generation of iPhones-iPhone 16 series at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9, 2024. The iPhone 16 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Flipkart is and Amazon is now offering the device with a significant discount in India that cuts down the price of the premium phone to less than Rs 45,000 during this festive season.

The iPhone 16 is offered in three storage options-128GB variant, 256GB model, and 512GB version, which are priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,990, and Rs 1,09,990, respectively. The iPhone 16 can be bought at Rs 40,600 and and for Rs 43,900 with exchange and bank offer of Flipkart and Amazon, respectively. Check details here.

Apple iPhone 16 Festive offer

The 128 GB, Ultramarine variant of the iPhone 16 () is listed for Rs 79,900. By opting for the exchange offer,you can get up to Rs 39,050 by trading in your old device for a new iPhone 16. This will effectively cut down the price to Rs 40,850. Meanwhile, you get extra Rs 250 off on HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Card Transactions. This will further cut down the price of the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile Amazon is offering an exchange value of Rs 31,000 and an bank discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank credit card transaction, reducing the final price of the iPhone 16 to Rs 43,900.

iPhone 16 specifications

The iPhone 16 is powered by an A18 Bionic chip and features a 6.1-inch OLED display, offering a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi. It is water, splash and dust resistant with an IP68 rating.

A key feature of the iPhone 16 is the Camera Control. The iPhone 16 features a 48MP Fusion camera, a 2x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also includes a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture for selfies.

Operating on iOS 18, the iPhone 16 also supports Apple Intelligence, which will be available starting next month.

Apple Intelligence packs an array of features including allowing users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text in apps like Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party platforms. In Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarise audio. Apple Intelligence can also offer a summary of key conversation points.